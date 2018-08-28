Police are appealing for any information into the "frightening" armed robbery of a packed North Shore pub as they continue their investigation.

On Saturday night, terrified patrons sheltered under tables as two masked men - one carrying a single-barrel shotgun - robbed the Good Home gastropub before fleeing in a stolen car.

Police recovered the white Subaru Impreza WRX a short distance away from the scene on Roseberry Ave.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said police were seeking information as they continued their investigation into the aggravated robbery, dubbed Operation Quinto.

"We really want to hear from any members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time and has information which may assist our investigation."

Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Good Home Bar in Birkenhead, Auckland. Photo/ Dean Purcell

The men were disguised, wearing dark-hooded jackets with their faces covered, and entered the premise about 9.55pm, shortly after the All Blacks versus Australia game ended.

One of the men was armed with a single-barrel shotgun, while the other carried a sports-type duffle bag.

A witness who was in the pub at the time has previously told the Herald he saw one of the offenders strike a patron over the head with the butt of the gun before firing warning shots.

Patrons sheltered under tables fearing for their lives as two masked men shot up a North Shore pub before robbing the bar.

During the robbery one of the offenders fled from the bar and deposited the duffle bag into a waiting vehicle – a stolen, white Subaru Impreza – registration FSP225 (captured on CCTV footage), which was occupied by a third person, Murray said.

The male returned inside the premises and a short time later both offenders fled the bar carrying a black rubbish bin and left in the vehicle, which drove towards Onewa Rd and turned left onto Mokoia Rd.

Police had determined the vehicle was stolen between 7pm and 9.50pm that evening, from Sunnyhaven Ave, Beach Haven.

Police are seeking witnesses who saw this Subaru Impreza registration FSP225 on August 25. Photo / supplied

Murray said police were working hard to find those responsible for the "frightening incident".

"We are also specifically interested in hearing from any members of the public who have vehicle dashcam or GoPro recording devices who were near te Good Home or the surrounding areas of Birkenhead and Beach Haven on Saturday evening between 7pm and 10.15pm.

"We also want to hear from any Beach Haven or Birkenhead residents that have road-facing home security cameras that may have recorded suspicious activity."

Police checking out neighbouring shops for clues. Photo / Dean Purcell

It was the third armed robbery of a North Shore pub this year, after similar incidents at the Mad Dogs and Englishmen pub and another at the Good Home in January. All three incidents involved two masked males, with at least one carrying a firearm.

Acting Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Kevin McNaughton said the aggravated robbery on January 9 at the same premises was "an active and ongoing investigation".

The stolen white Subaru Impreza WRX, registration FSP225, captured by CCTV footage on August 25. Photo / supplied

"We do not have any information at this early stage to suggest these matters are linked to Saturday night's incident however we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses."

In March two men were arrested and charged for the aggravated robbery of the Mad Dogs and Englishmen pub as well as a further premises in Papatoetoe.

There were two other armed robberies on the North Shore going back to June last year when a solo gunman robbed the Postman's Leg sports bar, and another robbed Vino in October.

In June, a further two offenders were arrested and charged for three aggravated robberies, one being Vino's Bar and a further two premises in Auckland City and Waitakere, McNaughton said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Waitematā District Crime Squad on 09 839 0697.

Meanwhile, Auckland councillor Richard Hills, a former manager of the Good Home, and fellow North Shore local Nick Kearney have organised a support night for staff members.

On Thursday, September 6, the community was invited along for a meal or a drink to support the Good Home, and make donations to give the staff an opportunity to spend it however they saw fit to raise spirits again.

"They've been through a lot of stress lately," Hills said.

"The two recent violent incidents aren't anything they should have to deal with in their workplace and we shouldn't stand for it in our community.

"Good Home profits go back to our local community through the Birkenhead Licensing Trust, so it's proper for the community to give something back to the Good Home."