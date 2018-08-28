A Hamilton truck driver has been charged in relation to a crash which left four people injured.

Anthony Ross Rata, 43, faces one charge of careless driving causing injury after the crash on State Highway 1, at Tamahere, on the outskirts of Hamilton on May 14 this year.

He was remanded on bail without plea to seek legal advice and remanded to reappear next month.

The crash, in the northbound lane near the turn off to the airport, involved two cars and a truck allegedly driven by Rata.

One person was left suffering moderate injuries while three others had minor injuries.