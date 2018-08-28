Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says the Government's One Billion Trees programme will significantly benefit the Bay of Plenty.

Jones made the statement during a public meeting attended by about 100 people at the Tauranga Citizens Club this morning.

He focused on how the Provincial Growth Fund and the tree initiative would create jobs in the region.

His comments come after the Government last week announced it had allocated $240 million from the Provincial Growth Fund for two initiatives aimed at getting more trees planted as part of the One Billion Trees programme.

A $118m grants scheme will enable private landowners, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and iwi to apply for funds to cover the cost of planting and establishing trees and regenerating indigenous forest.

Jones also said he had seen first hand the safety issues associated with State Highway 2 during his drive south.

"I saw how dodgy that road was so let's roll up our sleeves and deal to that road."

Residents have been campaigning for safety improvements to be made on the highway, which has been identified as one of the most deadly stretches of road in the country.