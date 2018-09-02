A man who relocated to Whanganui has been sentenced to supervision and ordered to pay reparation for shoplifting.

Simon Cameron Frater stole a blow lamp in July this year.

Police prosecutor Stephen Butler told the court of the offending.

"At 12.20pm on Wednesday the 25th of July 2018, the defendant was at Mitre 10 in Hastings," Butler said.

"While at Mitre 10, the defendant did have the intention of taking goods without paying for them and did so.

"In explanation the defendant stated that he took a blow lamp to melt plastic off electrical wiring."

Duty solicitor Stephanie Burlace said Frater would accept his sentence.

"The item has been returned, but it was used, so he accepts the reparation," Burlace said.

"He has got some history sir, but he tells me that the person he was a few years ago isn't who stands before you today."

Before delivering his sentence, Judge Philip Crayton said, if this was a new start for Frater, then he would give him an opportunity to build on it.

"Mr Frater, I hope this is a sign of who you were and not who you're going to be in the Whanganui area.

"If this is going to be your behaviour in the Whanganui area, you better get prepared for a trip to Kaitoke and spending a few months up there for every time you commit an offence like this."

Judge Crayton then delivered his sentence of 12 months' supervision and ordered Frater to pay $215 in reparation.