Remember the Running Man Challenge that took the world by storm?

Officers from the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association have stepped it up a notch and challenged New Zealand Police to a lip sync battle.

Sheriffs from San Francisco have recorded a video of themselves belting out classic tunes in a bid to showcase the force's more playful and approachable personality.

In the video, officers are armed with microphones and guitars as they sing Save Me, San Francisco by Train, We're Not Gonna Take it by Twisted Sister and U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer.

Iconic images of San Francisco locations can be seen in the background, including Crooked St on Lombard and the famous San Francisco Cable Cars.

The Sheriffs' Association say they created the video after being challenged by other departments across the US and wanted to showcase their softer side to the public of San Francisco.

"Our video is about our response to being called out several times in the Lip Sync Challenge. We have incorporated a modern song about San Francisco and then respond to the challenge with a rock concert because we're not gonna take it, being challenged that is.

"On a daily basis our job is to protect and serve. At times we seem serious and have to make split-second decisions to protect San Franciscans, fellow city employees, fellow peace officers and even ourselves at times. I want to let you know we do care about you that is our purpose. In this lip sync challenge video you will see the brighter side of the deputy sheriffs and its filled with fun & togetherness [sic]."

But the lip sync battle isn't over yet, with the San Fran crew calling out New Zealand Police.

The Sheriff's Association said they've taken aim at their Kiwi colleagues following their brilliant recruitment video that went viral earlier this year.

"The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association Challenges Alameda Deputy Sheriffs' Association and we are challenging our overseas friends at the New Zealand Auckland Police Department.

"We just might be the first to challenge a law enforcement agency overseas. Approximately 9 months ago the New Zealand Police released a recruitment video that was really good, so we are challenging the New Zealand Police to the Lip Sync Challenge.

"Let's see what they can do, if they are up to the challenge."

In 2016, New Zealand police first released a video of their self-described "twinkle-toed staff" taking part in the Running Man challenge.

Their video went viral and other police forces from around the world accepted the challenge.

The original running man police video received tens of millions of views.