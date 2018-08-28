Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash on Metcalfe Rd, in Ranui, west Auckland.
A police spokesperson said a taxi and a train collided at the Metcalfe Rd rail crossing at 6.23am but fortunately nobody was injured.
Diversions are in place at Pooks Rd and Ranui Station Rd. Trains have been stopped while a scene examination takes place, police said.
Motorists are advised to avoid these routes.
Stop / Go services are in place. The incident is believed to be between a car and a train.
Meanwhile, a car on fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill is causing traffic delays.
A police spokesperson said they were called to the fire at 6.30am. The road was closed from Richardson Rd to 203 Stoddard Rd and reopened about 7.20am. Police will be looking into circumstances.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the car was well involved in fire when they arrived but it had now been extinguished. No one was in the vehicle at the time.