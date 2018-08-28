Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash on Metcalfe Rd, in Ranui, west Auckland.

A police spokesperson said a taxi and a train collided at the Metcalfe Rd rail crossing at 6.23am but fortunately nobody was injured.

Diversions are in place at Pooks Rd and Ranui Station Rd. Trains have been stopped while a scene examination takes place, police said.

UPDATE: Clearance has been received and services are now operating between Swanson and Henderson. Please expect some delays as services return to schedule. Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused.https://t.co/dW0MlJggQQ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 28, 2018

Train services between Henderson and Swanson are currently suspended due to an incident at Ranui level crossing. Trains are operating between Henderson and Britomart, please expect some delays and cancellations. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/i7ksNBumda — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 28, 2018

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes.

Advertisement

Stop / Go services are in place. The incident is believed to be between a car and a train.

Meanwhile, a car on fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill is causing traffic delays.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the fire at 6.30am. The road was closed from Richardson Rd to 203 Stoddard Rd and reopened about 7.20am. Police will be looking into circumstances.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the car was well involved in fire when they arrived but it had now been extinguished. No one was in the vehicle at the time.