One person has been transported to Auckland City Hospital this evening after a motorbike and car crashed in Birkdale.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald one patient was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

She said St John was called to the incident on Eskdale Rd at 5.57pm, arriving shortly after at 6.12pm. Two ambulances attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred near Verbena Rd and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and is investigating the crash.

Eskdale Rd was closed for a short time but is now clear, the spokesperson said.