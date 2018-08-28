Police have named the victim of a fatal two-car crash in Brixton, Taranaki this morning as 18-year-old Olivia Renee Keightley-Trigg.

Police said the crash occurred on Devon Rd (State Highway 3), Brixton, near Waitara around 6am.

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday in relation to the crash.

A police spokesperson said he is facing a variety of charges including dangerous driving causing death.

Keightley-Trigg, of Waitara, died at the scene and police extend their sympathies to her friends and family, the spokesperson said.

Last month 19-year-old Kyle William Love, also from Waitara, was killed in a two-car crash on Devon Rd.