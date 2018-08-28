Police are seeking help from the public after Newtown Primary School in Wellington was burgled over the weekend.

Twelve Panasonic televisions, 12 Apple TV devices and a number of bathroom fittings - all brand new and in their packaging - were taken.

All of the items were being held in an area of the school currently under construction, either on Saturday 25 or Sunday 26, a police spokesperson said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can offer information about the burglary, or if anyone has been offered any of the items for sale.

Advertisement

Information can be provided to the Wellington Central Police on 04 381 2000, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.