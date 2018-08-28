A New Zealand man who was locked up in a "urine and flea infested" Bali prison on attempted murder charges has been released and is back home in Perth.

Matthew Arai, a security guard, was leaving a Bali nightclub on August 12 when he accidentally struck a scooter driver while attempting to flag down a taxi.

He was mobbed by locals after they thought he hit the driver intentionally and was subsequently arrested on an attempted murder charge.

But after 12 days in a one-metre cell, Ngaarda Media is reporting the Kiwi is back home in Australia, released without charge.

Advertisement

"I am home back in Australia safe & sound. To my lawyer, Max, thank you for keeping your promise.

"To my amazing family that never gave up hope or left me behind, Mum, Dad, babe and our son, my gratitude I can not express enough," he said.

Matthew Arai was holidaying in Bali with his wife and son when the incident occurred. Photo / Facebook

Ngaarda Media were told Kuta Police requested US$7000 (NZ$10,465) for Arai's release at the time of his arrest.

His mother, Wendy Clark, said at the time she was very upset and worried for her son's welfare.

"It is very distressing to see my son in a one-metre cell on the floor. There's urine and it's flea infested.

"He's not allowed a seat, he hasn't got a bed and I am not leaving Bali until I get my baby out of there," Clark said.

Two weeks ago high-profile New Zealand lawyer Craig Tuck warned the family of Arai to be "really careful" and proceed with caution in Bali.

"It is all fun and games for people visiting but when it goes wrong, it goes horribly wrong.

"If he has been detained and is going to be charged, then it is a very serious situation because he will be transferred to Bali Polda.

"He will then require a local lawyer and a number of police lawyers will approach him," he told the Herald.

The cell that Matthew was locked in. Photo / Facebook

Ngaarda Media report Arai also wanted to thank all family, friends and strangers for all of the prayers, thoughts and messages he and his family received.

Arai was in Bali on holiday and says the experience hasn't put him off the country, saying he loves the friends he has made over there but has a warning for tourists.

"Stay safe Whanau & friends when in Bali ... syndicates target certain people! It's all about the putea (money)!!!

"To all the negative people, I love Bali & the people there, with so many Indonesian friends which are now apart of my family, however, I am living proof with inside knowledge of what really happens over there and how easy it is for certain people to turn things, change things.

"I want to help educate our people on their processes as it's not as easy as people think it is, people are targeted by syndicates, now it's time to educate so no one else will have to endure what I have," Arai said.