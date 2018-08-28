A second bus driver has been robbed of their cash box at a bus stop in Grenada St, Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said a young man stole a money box from a bus driver about 5pm on Friday.

"It was reported to police that the male ran from the back of the bus, snatched the box and then ran from the vehicle."

A male passenger on the bus gave chase but did not manage to catch up with the offender.

Police were investigating.

They have yet to make an arrest in a July 18 theft of a cash box from a bus at the same stop.

In that incident, two young men grabbed the box and ran about 5.30pm.

Police searched the area with dogs but did not find the pair.

"Other inquiries were made into the theft but at this stage, there are no further lines of investigation for police to follow up and no one has been arrested in relation to this incident."

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Mount Maunganui Police on (07) 575 3143 or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, a bus driver was assaulted on Willow St on Saturday about 2pm.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault.