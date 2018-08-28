Arrests have been made in relation to a number of aggravated robberies in Auckland.

On Saturday night, the Good Home gastropub in Birkenhead was the latest target in the spate of such attacks, which at this stage police do not believe to be related.

It was the third armed robbery of a North Shore pub this year, after similar incidents at the Mad Dogs and Englishmen pub and another at the Good Home gastropub in January.

All three incidents involved two masked males, with at least one carrying a firearm.

There were two other armed robberies on the North Shore going back to June last year when a solo gunman robbed the Postman's Leg sports bar, and another robbed Vino in October.

Acting Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Kevin McNaughton said that in March two men were arrested and charged for the aggravated robbery of the Mad Dogs and Englishmen Pub as well as a further premises in Papatoetoe.

In June, a further two offenders were arrested and charged for three aggravated robberies, one being Vino's Bar and a further two premises in Auckland City and Waitakere, he said.

Police have bolstered their presence on the North Shore after the brazen aggravated robbery of the Good Home, which is still under investigation.

The two masked robbers, one carrying a gun, entered the bar shortly after the Bledisloe winning All Black match had ended.

A witness previously told the Herald they were threatening and one of the offenders struck a patron over the head with the butt of the gun before firing a warning shot.

McNaughton said the aggravated robbery on January 9 at the same premises "is an active and ongoing investigation".

"We do not have any information at this early stage to suggest these matters are linked to Saturday night's incident however we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses," McNaughton said.

"We urge any members of our community who can assist us in identifying those involved in these violent crimes to contact Police."

Police recently appealed to the public to come forward if they had seen the stolen white Subaru in the area on the night of the crime.