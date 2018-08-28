National has called for US whistleblower Chelsea Manning to be banned from speaking in New Zealand because of her criminal record.

Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, is due to speak at events in Auckland and Wellington on September 9 and 10.

She served seven of a 35-year prison sentence for theft and espionage after releasing hundreds of thousands of classified or sensitive documents to Wikileaks.

National's immigration spokesman and former minister Michael Woodhouse said Manning was convicted and sentenced to prison for using her position to steal hundreds of thousands of documents and release them.

"There are still consequences to that and one of those consequences is the ability to enter other countries. Canada has already denied her entry and I think New Zealand should as well," Woodhouse said.

Manning was denied a visa to Canada last year but was granted a temporary permit in May this year for a series of public talks.

Woodhouse said if Manning's application had come across his desk as immigration minister he would have declined it.

"She was convicted of a crime for which she has absolutely no remorse and not only that, she intends to profit from it by selling tickets to meetings where she talks about exactly what she did. I don't think that's appropriate and I think the associate minister should be declining it."

Immigration New Zealand said no visa application had yet been received from Manning but her show's promoters had been advised she would need a special direction as she was subject to character provisions in section 15 of the Immigration Act 2009.

"The decision on whether to grant a special direction can be made by the Minister of Immigration, the Associate Minister of Immigration or an INZ staff member who has the appropriate delegations. That decision will be taken once a request for a special direction has been made," a spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Associate Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said no request for a special direction had been made.

Woodhouse did not believe Manning would not meet the criteria for a special direction.