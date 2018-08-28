

An accident involving a logging truck and trailer has blocked State Highway 1, just south of Kawakawa.

Northland police were unsure whether the truck had rolled but confirmed logs were strewn over the road, just south of the Kawakawa turnoff.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said both lanes were expected to be blocked until the logs were cleared.

The truck driver escaped unhurt.

Swann advised motorists to expect delays while police and New Zealand Transport Agency staff arrange for the logs to be cleared.