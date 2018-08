A man has been shot in the Auckland suburb of Pukekohe.

The victim was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition after the incident at 9.40am today, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Pukekohe after a man was shot. He had received minor to moderate injuries.

Police said they tracked the vehicle allegedly used in the shooting to another address in Pukekohe.

Three people were now in custody and were assisting police with inquiries.