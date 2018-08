An 18-year old male will appear in the Hastings District Court today charged with the aggravated robbery of the Angus Inn bottle store on Sunday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, which occurred at about 6.25pm on Railway Rd, Hastings.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said he appreciated the impact crimes of this nature had on the victims and the wider community "so it has been pleasing to get a prompt arrest".