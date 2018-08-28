Residents from Auckland and Northland have mocked a man police are hunting after his unfortunate mugshot went viral.

Police have warrants to arrest Kenneth Raymond Blackmore for firearms offences and have been hunting the fugitive since April.

Northland and Counties Manukau Police issued a statement saying Blackmore has gang links and should not be approached.

But that hasn't stopped residents from taking aim at the fugitive.

Many commented saying Blackmore look "fried" while others asked if he's "seen himself" yet.

"Ahh McCain you've done it again, #OntheFries" one person wrote.

Another joked, saying: "The face I make when my missus or kids ask 4 a bite of my filet o fish burger."

Others piped up writing: "Can't sneak up on someone that can see in all directions". Another added: "The million dollar question is has Kenneth seen himself."

One prankster even photoshopped Blackmore's alarming mugshot to showcase him in happier times.

"That's better", the caption read.

A photoshopped image of fugitive Kenneth Blackmore in happier times. Photo / Facebook

Another also took the time to mock police, saying: "lol I'm waiting for the day there's somebody we can approach!"

It is believed Blackmore is in the Far North and police need assistance locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Dean Patutama on 021 191 0344 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Blackmore is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him please call 111 immediately," police said.