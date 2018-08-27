The claws are out for cats in Southland.

Environment Southland is proposing changes that will see a ban on all new domestic cats in the Southland community of Omaui, between Invercargill and Bluff, to help protect biodiversity in the area.

Biosecurity operations manager Ali Meade said the positive impact on the environment would be huge.

Meade said there would be number of rules and regulations in place to monitor cat ownership in the area.

Any domestic cat would have to be neutered and micro-chipped so a list can be kept of who owns cats so they can live out their natural life but people won't be able to replace them.

Meade said trail cameras record cats and the damage they're doing to the native flora and fauna.

She said having tui in your garden would more than make up for not being able to own a domestic cat.