Cases of Waikato Draught beer stolen recently are not fit for human consumption, Dunedin police warn.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson said between Friday and yesterday, a person jumped a fence to get to a loading dock in Rattray St before making off with three 24 packs of beer.

''The irony of this is the beer... was being tested and that beer should not be consumed by anybody.''

Two of the cases were Waikato Draught and the brand of the third was unknown.

Snr Sgt Thomson said he wanted to warn the offender that consuming the beer before it had been tested ''might be detrimental to their health''.