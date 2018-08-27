Police investigating the second armed robbery of a Christchurch petrol station in two days have released a video of the three crooks.

The aggressive and masked trio stormed into the Challenge service station on Hills Rd in the Edgeware area of the city around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The clear security camera footage shows one of the men wielding a hammer smashing a confectionery stall before running behind the counter.

They are seen grabbing armfuls and bags of tobacco and cigarettes before running off.

Police say they arrived in a blue hatchback, possibly a Subaru Impreza, which approached from and left in the direction of Avalon St.

"We're appealing for information on the identity of the people in the photo, and in video footage which is available on the Canterbury Police Facebook page," police said.

At about 8.20pm on Friday, another man armed with a hammer robbed Bryndwr Challenge petrol station, making off with cigarettes and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400, and quote file number 180827/3889. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.