Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the Government is unable to financially assist to get a Kiwi mum home after she became seriously ill in Bali.

Abby Hartley, 41, was rushed into emergency surgery after falling ill on her first day of her "second honeymoon" on the Indonesian island with husband Richard on August 1.

Despite the success of the operation Hartley went on to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome before catching a severe infection causing one of her lungs to collapse.

The family created a Givealittle page to help cover the enormous hospital bills that racked up after their insurance company refused to pay.

Richard Hartley said he couldn't go into why the insurance company wouldn't pay, but it was due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Hartley said his wife of 18 years has been hanging in there, but so far none of the antibiotics had worked, and they needed to get her home to New Zealand, which would cost up to $160,000.

"The longer we stay the sicker she is going to get, and the bills just keep increasing. We need to get her home."

Out of desperation he wrote an email to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on August 18, which was passed on to Peters as it fell into his portfolio.

Several people have also commented on the Givealittle page, and in messages to the Herald, suggesting the family request Royal New Zealand Air Force or Navy support.

Abby Hartley, centre, mum to Sophie, left, and Toby, right, and wife to Richard Hartley, rear, has been in hospital in Bali since August 1. Photo / Supplied

Peters said the Government was unable to help.

"I understand that Abby's situation is a very challenging one," Peters said in his response.

"However I have to confirm that the New Zealand Government is unable to fund the costs of medical care of evacuations for New Zealanders who become ill while overseas."

He recommended they approach their insurers, and the New Zealand embassy in Jakarta for consular assistance.

"I wish Abby well with her recovery, and hope she is well enough to return to New Zealand soon."

The family had originally hoped to be able to fly her home on a commercial flight, which would have cost up to $60,000, taking up about 10 seats to cover her stretcher, medical equipment, doctor and nurse.

Hartley said his wife's condition had since deteriorated and the only way possible now to get her home was via specialised emergency aircraft, which could cost up to $160,000.

"Commercial airliners are limited in what oxygen they can take and the altitude they can fly at," Hartley said.

He would be able to raise $50,000 by remortgaging his house, but they needed to find another $110,000, on top of covering medical bills, which were at nearly $100,000 and still rising.

Nearly $140,000 had so far been donated to the Givealittle page.

They were open to "any ideas and support", Hartley said.

"If anyone has any ideas of how we could possibly raise a little to assist us with the costs, it would be a very big help."

To make things even more difficult, Hartley and his son's visas will soon run out, meaning they will incur fines each day they overstayed, or need to leave the country and re-enter.

He has requested support from the Indonesian government, but has not received a response.

"We want to be able to spend every day by her bedside," Hartley said.

Abbey Hartley's doctor has told them having friends and family around could help her recovery, and many people had also been sending in voice and video recordings.

"Bringing her home and having family and friends around her is going to help.

"She can see people up close, and recognise slight eye movement. She can hear, and we put earphones in her ears as well, so she can hear recordings from those close to her."

The family were great fans of Liverpool Football Club, and Hartkey has messaged them to try to get a voice message.

"We like to think it helps. We are getting some response, so please keep them coming."

Peters' office has been contacted for comment.