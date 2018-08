One person has been seriously injured after a crash between a fuel tanker and a light truck in North Canterbury.

Police said the collision occurred shortly before 6am on Main North Rd in Woodend, north of Christchurch.

Initial reports were that one of the drivers was in a serious condition.

Main North Rd was closed between Pa and Woodend Beach Rds, and diversions were in place.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area where possible and to be patient if they experience delays.