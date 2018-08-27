Auckland commuters coming from the north are in for a slow start to the morning with a crash adding to delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said about 7am a crash was blocking the right lane citybound after Tristram Ave. Delays were expected.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - CRASH - 7:00AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound after Tristram Ave. Merge left to pass with care & expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/wPyHfEFBvs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile traffic was building up on most citybound routes, with heavy patches on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Takanini and Princes St and Mt Wellington, and at Royal Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.

Traffic at 7.15am

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Moderate and building between Greville Rd and Onewa Rd, a crash is blocking the right lane just before the Northcote Rd off ramp.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini, moderate to heavy between Princes St and Mt Wellington.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy at Royal Rd.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound:​ Free flowing.

Northbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound​ Free flowing.