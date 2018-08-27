The Cancer Society is gearing up for Daffodil Day this Friday, collecting thousands of flowers to sell to raise funds.

But Northland cancer support nurse specialist Maggie Prentice is taking it to the extreme decking out her bike in yellow and covering it in blooms to highlight the message.

Money raised by the drive helps fund a range of support services for cancer patients including the nurses who phone and visit people in their homes to give them information and discuss their concerns. It also funds vital research into detecting, treating and reducing all types of cancers.

• Visit daffodilday.org.nz