State Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Te Horo, north of Wellington following a serious crash earlier this evening.

A single car has gone off the road near Te Waka Rd and the occupant remains trapped, police reporting the person is in a critical condition.

The crash occurred around 5.50pm a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman told the Herald two appliances are on the scene and are working to extricate the person from the vehicle.

Emergency service personnel and fire crews are still on the scene, and a landing zone has been created for a helicopter to transport the person to hospital.

"Motorists are asked to delay their travel if possible, and expect delays," police said.