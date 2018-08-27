Police have put the call out for any sightings of the white Subaru that was seized after the violent robbery of a Birkenhead pub in which gunshots were fired.

On Saturday night, terrified patrons sheltered under tables as two masked men - one carrying a gun - robbed the Good Home gastropub before fleeing in the car.

Police recovered the white Subaru Impreza WRX a short distance away from the scene on Roseberry Ave.

A witness who was in the pub at the time has previously told the Herald he saw one of the offenders strike a patron over the head with the butt of the gun before firing a warning shot.

"Everybody in the bar was yelling and screaming," he said.

"We were telling these guys just to leave them alone. I thought somebody was going to be killed."

The witness said he was good friends with the staff, who were "pretty shaken up".

"It was all females on last night. Most of them are pretty shaken up. These guys were cowards."

A new video shared by a police Facebook page shows images of the Subaru that police are seeking sightings of as they urge people to come forward with any information about the robbery or suspicious activity in the area.

"This incident would have been incredibly frightening for those inside the bar," said a police officer said in the video.

"We are looking through CCTV images and speaking to witnesses.

"We have also brought in extra detectives to work on the investigation."

The community should be reassured there would be a heightened police presence in the Birkenhead area, he said.

"Police will not tolerate this type of dangerous offending and we want to find those responsible and hold them to account."

It was the third armed robbery of a North Shore pub this year.

All three robberies involved two masked males, with at least one carrying a firearm.