Police have arrested four people after shots were fired at a Hastings address.

A police spokesperson said at least "four or five shots were fired" from a BB gun at residential address on Williams St in Mahora about 12.45pm on Monday.

There were no injuries and it was unclear why the address was targeted.

Armed police stopped a vehicle on Kennedy Rd in Napier at about 1.10pm.

Advertisement

A witness said she was heading to an appointment when she witnessed the incident.

"I saw five cop cars and teenage boys handcuffed lined up along the fence."

The witness said there had been a number of police call outs in Napier over the weekend and said she wasn't feeling safe.

"I'm becoming very scared to be in my own neighbourhood especially since I'm young and live out on my own."