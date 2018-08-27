

Hastings District Councillor Damon Harvey has launched defamation proceedings after Mediaworks was fined for misconduct over "unfair reporting" on his family's boating holiday.

In January this year, Harvey was hurled with abuse on social media after a false accusation that he was responsible for the delayed launch of a rocket from the Māhia Peninsula while on holiday with his family.

Harvey, who doesn't own a boat, went through a supervised exclusion zone to stop and take photos before the launch.

"Boats were permitted in the exclusion zone area until a specified time," he said.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority upheld complaints by both Harvey and his wife Anna Lorck against Mediaworks regarding two items by Newshub in January this year.

"We are pleased that an independent tribunal has agreed with our concerns regarding Newshub's unfair and inaccurate reporting. We believe viewers were deliberately misled."

The BSA found that the broadcaster relied on social media content sourced from Twitter without taking reasonable steps to inform Harvey or to verify that the content was what the reporter claimed.

The Authority said the items were newsworthy and covered a significant current event, in which readers had a clear interest.

"However, while social media content could be used to keep up with real-time storytelling on social media platforms, the Authority emphasised that broadcasters have an obligation to ensure that use of such content does not cause harm," a spokesperson said.

"Broadcasters must... use social media content carefully to ensure that it is accurate and that publication does not unfairly impact on individuals."

Harvey said when founding pillars of journalism accuracy and fairness were "abused".

"It drags the media into the gutter of creating its own fake news."

The Harvey Lorcks had also resolved to take action against Mediaworks.

"Unfortunately, despite the BSA's clear findings, Mediaworks have failed to recognise the substantial reputational harm they have caused."

Harvey said he was dumbfounded by their attitude when he approached them to ask for the information to be corrected.

As well as a councillor for the Hastings-Havelock North Ward, Harvey was also a business leader in Hawke's Bay and the chairman of Sport Hawke's Bay.

The couple said Newshub's attitude to date had been "insulting and dismissive".

Harvey was also a journalist for a number of years.

"You always check your facts and never run a story without giving the person the opportunity, or knowing they have the opportunity to comment - I didn't even get that.

"I was attacked on social media and have had to tell the real story to friends, family, business owners and ratepayers constantly, as has my wife Anna and our children. It has caused the whole family considerable distress."

The Harvey Lorcks said they were left with no choice but to instruct defamation specialists Peter McKnight and Ali Romanos to issue proceedings in the High Court in Napier.