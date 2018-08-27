The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is welcoming proposed changes to New Zealand's tenancy laws, chief executive Bindi Norwell says.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced a reform of tenancy laws today in an effort to "make life better for renters".

Twyford said New Zealand's tenancy laws are outdated and don't reflect "the fact that renting is now a long-term reality for many of our families".

Norwell agrees with Twyford but believes if the Government wants to help renters it needs to better regulate the property management industry.

Advertisement

"Every week we are hearing more and more concerning stories emerging about tenants living in unsatisfactory conditions," Norwell said.

"Making the industry regulated would ensure there is a consistent standard to ensure that the industry, consumers and landlords all have adequate protections and clarity in place."

Bindi Norwell, CEO Real Estate Institute of New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

In a discussion document released by Twyford, the Housing Minister outlined a number of proposals of change to the Residential Tenancies Act, including:

• limiting rent increases to once a year and scrapping bidding for rental properties.

• ending cancellations of tenancies without cause while ensuring landlords can still get rid of rogue tenants;

• increasing the notice period a landlord must give tenants when ending a lease from 42 days to 90 days;

• provide better processes for landlords and tenants to agree on pets or minor alterations to homes;

The Government will seek feedback on Twyford's proposals.

Labour MP and Housing Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / Andrew Warner

Norwell said one of the most important factors of the changes would be to get the balance between protecting renters and landlords right.

"It's important that we get the balance right between protecting renters and protecting landlords to ensure that we maintain a healthy stock of rental properties for tenants to choose from around the country," she said.

Norwell raised concerns about the extension of the notice period landlords must give from 42 days to 90 days which would make it less attractive for investors to purchase rental properties.

"Again, it's important that a balance is struck between ending the cancellation of tenancies without cause while still ensuring landlords can evict 'rogue' tenants. The same is true of limiting rent increases to once a year.

"If landlords feel this disincentives them too greatly then it could cause a reduction in rental property stock, but it's important that tenants are not facing unnecessary price hikes in their rent," she said.

Around a third of New Zealanders rent and an insecure tenure can force families to continually move house, Twyford said.

"This is particularly tough on children whose education suffers when they have to keep changing schools.

"We want to strike a balance between providing tenants with security of tenure and allowing them to make their house a home, while protecting the rights and interests of landlords.

"As people rent for longer, they want to be secure in their homes and put down roots in their community.

"That's why making life better for renters is an important aspect of the Government's housing plan," he said.