Police are investigating a number of shots fired into a house on Universal Drive, Henderson, at about 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small, Waitemata Police said police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

No one has been charged.

Police have not disclosed the exact address, but Stuff has reported that police have requested security footage from the Babies & Buddies Early Childhood Centre at 141 Universal Drive, which it said was across the road from the house.

The centre manager was unavailable this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.