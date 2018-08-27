Police are investigating the sale of a West Auckland bowling green that changed hands twice in the same day in 2016 for a significant mark up.

Disgraced former real estate agent Aaron Drever facilitated the sale.

The end buyer was Auckland property investor Jonathan Michell, who Drever has been involved in several previous property deals with.

It is understood Avondale Bowling Club made the first sale to a company for $300,000, and that the company on-sold it to Michell the very same day for a large profit.

Today, Drever told the Herald he had not been contacted by police.

"That's nothing to do with me", Drever said before declining to comment further.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the sale was under investigation.

"The matter is under investigation however as it is currently being investigated we are unable to comment further," she said.

"No one has been charged at this stage."

The December 2016 sale is also under investigation by the Real Estate Authority.

"The REA is investigating the matter involving the Avondale Bowling Club and Mr Drever's alleged involvement," The authority told o the Herald in February.

"The REA encourages anyone with information about alleged unlicensed trading to make a complaint via rea.govt.nz or to call 0800 367 7322."

Drever was stripped of his real estate license in November 2016 after clocking up a record nine adverse disciplinary findings.