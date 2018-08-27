Hamilton Police are asking for the public to keep a look out for a 14-year-old Hamilton girl who has been missing from her Melville home since the weekend.

Waikato Police senior sergeant Scott Miller said Hui Kereopa's family reported her missing yesterday and wanted the public's help in finding her.

She had been staying at a friend's on Saturday night and went missing overnight.

"Ultimately she's just left home. We think she maybe with some other youths who are also missing."

A cousin posted on the Ngaruawahia Facebook that the family was really worried about her.

Hui was on the run with a man and that it was out of character for her not to be in touch with her family, the post said.