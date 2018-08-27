The name of the woman who died in a crash near Lake Matahina is not expected to be reeleased today.

A police spokeswoman said given the crash was this morning, they would not be releasing her name.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash just after midnight, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said a ute had rolled on Galatea Rd, about 2km north of the Tahuna Rd intersection.