Whanganui's Hospital Dairy in Heads Rd has again been the target of an armed robbery.

A police spokesman said two males entered the store opposite Whanganui Hospital around 11.50am yesterday, and stole cash. Staff at the store were not injured.

He could not provide further details but it is believed the weapon used was a screwdriver.

The incident adds to the growing list of robberies in Whanganui, most targeting cigarettes and cash. Many of the robberies remain unsolved, including one at the Hospital Dairy in November 2017 in which two males armed with weapons robbed the shop, taking tobacco products.

The latest robbery comes as police step up their presence in Whanganui while gang members from around the country attend a tangi for a man killed in a gang-linked slaying.