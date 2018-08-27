Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Napier property on Monday.

A witness said he saw the driver coming down the expressway on the wrong side of the road and disappear back into Greenmeadows.

"It went the wrong way around the roundabout and it was being pursued by two police cars.

"The police weren't going at high speed, it was well controlled, they were probably doing about 60-70km per hour."

Police pursued the driver to the intersection of Kennedy and Riverbend Rd where the driver allegedly rolled and crashed the car.

"The people of the house they crashed into, they're really lucky that they weren't injured.

"People are so quick to judge the police when it comes to fleeing drivers, but it's the driver that causes all the issues.

"This kind of damage is caused by people running from the police. I feel like given the situation they were in, they handed it very well."

The vehicle burst through a garden fence, smashing Lee Oosthuizen's bedroom window, scattering broken glass and splintered pieces of wood over what used to be her beautiful garden.

What was once Lee Oosthuizen's beautiful garden was completely destroyed after a car smashed through her fence in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo / Supplied.

"It looked like a bomb went off on my front yard and almost half my fence was gone! It was very scary.

"We are lucky to be alive as we found big pieces of glass all over our bed that morning."

Oosthuizen said they were not injured apart from some small cuts to their feet from the glass.

Although the car went through the fence, the impact was so large, that Oosthuizen's husband Toby collected pieces of the fence from their roof as well as the neighbour's.

In typical Kiwi fashion, a local business rallied to help fix the couple's window.

"Clive Glass did an amazing job, they did a board-up in the early hours of the morning and they installed new glass on Monday afternoon."

Senior Sergeant Dan Foley said a number of factors were involved when it came to police abandoning pursuits or continuing with them.

"If we feel that a pursuit is becoming dangerous then 'comms' will tell us to abandon it, but we also make that call for ourselves.

"If the pursuit ends up in a residential zone at a certain time of day and there's kids on the footpath then it would have been called off."

Police said inquiries were ongoing.