Chelsea Ford started a blog after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer. The 23-year-old has become a top fundraiser for the Cancer Society which holds its annual Daffodil Day appeal this Friday.

1. Why did you start a blog about having cancer?

I started writing a diary when I was diagnosed because I thought it would be a good way to reflect on everything. I contemplated publishing a blog but didn't think anyone would be interested in what I had to say. But thoughts were racing through my head so I decided to just do it and see what happened. I posted it on social media and it kind of blew up. It was amazing to realise I could inspire others. Whether it's cancer or whatever people wish to conquer, I hope my crazy journey can help them live the life they've always dreamed of.

2 How did your diagnosis in February alter your life?

I was in my final year of studying to be a nurse. I'd had some blood tests done after a bout of tonsillitis and my doctor said I needed to go to hospital because I might have a stomach bleed. I didn't think anything of it. I told all my friends I'd be back at uni in a week. Then they found it was cancer. All of a sudden my whole world flipped. It's an extremely rare kind of cancer called gastroblastoma. I'm the first person in New Zealand to be diagnosed with it and the ninth in the world.

3 How did you find other people's responses when you were dealing with something of that magnitude?

People want to be there for you and that is so kind but when people were overly upset I felt like I was consoling them which was frustrating. Everyone wants to have their say and give their opinion on it all. You have to take it with a grain of salt. I know that they're trying to be nice and do the right thing but it's my journey and I want to do it my way. I've stuck to my guns and people have respected that.

4 What is your prognosis?

Honestly I have never asked my oncologist what will happen. I don't want to know the statistics. I don't find that useful. It won't change the way I go about my treatment or my outlook. Positivity is so important to me. It helps me get through each day. I just want to keep fighting no matter what. I've already done six cycles of chemo and I have two to go by early November so the end goal is in sight. I'm just pushing towards that. I hope one day cancer will be a milestone I've overcome, not who I am or something I'm defined by.

5 Is it hard being a young person with cancer?

Yes it is. You get weird looks and comments like, 'You're too young to have cancer'. No-one's too young. I've met a few other girls my age through Canteen. We did Look Good Feel Better together which was amazing. Losing my hair was one of the scariest things for me. When my oncologist told me I burst into tears. It was definitely a shock at first but once I got used to it, it made me feel empowered. Now I've grown to love my bald head and I don't care if people look at me funny.

6 Your stomach was surgically removed eight weeks ago. What does that affect you day to day?

I can only eat a cup of food per meal. I loved my food so that's a big change. I have to be careful not to eat too much because everything drops straight into my intestines so I end up with my head down the toilet. I don't feel hunger any more because I don't have that trigger from my stomach so it takes the pleasure away. It's almost like a chore. My dietitian said I need 1600 calories a day but I'm nowhere near that. I've lost a lot of weight.

Chelsea Ford at the Cancer Society's Domain Lodge, in Grafton, Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

7 Which did you find harder — surgery or chemo?

Definitely chemo! Surgery was a piece of cake in comparison. There's no way you can understand how traumatic chemotherapy is until you have to do it. It's like being hit by a bus.

8 What does a bad day look like for you?

Being stuck in bed with all the unpleasant side effects of chemotherapy. With chemo I run out of energy quickly and can't do the things I could before. These days are the worst because I feel as if I'm sitting on the sideline watching everyone carry on life without me. But you learn that it's just for now, it's not forever.

9 What does a good day look like for you?

These days are rare but when I do have a good day, oh boy do I make the most of it. A good day usually involves friends, laughter and good food. Otherwise a simple quiet day at home tends to suffice.

10 What has cancer taught you?

It's not often that we get a chance to examine our lives; to rethink ways we've done things and make changes. Facing cancer has given me that chance. I used to worry so much about the little problems in life. It's not until you go through something like this that you realise how silly that is. This journey has taught me that life is short and we have no idea what tomorrow will bring. Make the most of every day and cherish your life because it could change in a minute. The challenges I've faced have built my character and made me a stronger, brighter, more grateful person. I have big dreams and I refuse to let cancer stop me from achieving them.

11 You've become one of Auckland's top fundraisers for Walking Stars. How much have you raised?

I've raised $10,000 for the Cancer Society so far. Signing up to walk a half marathon in November was a goal I set myself to work towards at the end of my treatment. The event is just a few weeks after I finish my final round of chemo. I'm a bit nervous about whether I will be able to step across the finish line, but my family have said they'll push me in a wheelchair for the last bit if I need. I want to give back to the Cancer Society for the phenomenal work they do.

12 This Friday is Daffodil Day. Why is this fundraiser so important?

Daffodil Day symbolises hope for New Zealanders affected by cancer. The Cancer Society is a non-government organisation that relies on public generosity to provide transport, accommodation, specialist nurse advise and psychological support services to people with cancer as well as research and advocacy. No-one should have to face cancer alone and thanks to the Cancer Society they don't have to.

• Daffodil Day, Friday, August 31; donate at any ANZ branch or online at: www.daffodilday.org.nz

Chelsea Ford's blog: https://chelseaford1995.wixsite.com/mysite/about