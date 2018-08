A logging truck has rolled in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and is blocking State Highway 35.

The highway is blocked just south of Te Kaha.

Police say it happened the truck rolled about 300m south of the Haparapara River bridge about 1.45pm.

Police say at this stage it appears that the driver of the truck is injured, but it's unclear how seriously.

Advertisement

"There are no other vehicles involved," police say.

"Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area if possible, and expect delays."