Two males and a female were hurt when a fleeing driver refused to stop for police and crashed in Napier this morning.

In earlier reports, Senior Sergeant Dan Foley said a motorist refused to stop and their later rolled at the intersection of Kennedy and Riverbend roads at about 12.45am.

It's understood the two males were in a stable condition and the female was discharged from hospital.

Local truck driver Tony Alexander captured video footage of emergency services at the scene. He said it was taken not long after he was nearly "taken out" by the fleeing driver minutes earlier.

"I first heard the pursuit while I was unloading my truck.

"As I left for home I stopped on Taradale road before going onto the expressway.

"I checked a local facebook page where someone commented that they had gone onto the expressway toward Napier, so as I got to the intersection I stopped again and saw one car coming toward me on the wrong side of the road with two police vehicles behind it."

He said the chase, which lasted about 15 minutes, then went up Taradale Road toward Greenmeadows.

"I doubled back around when someone mentioned that the vehicle has crashed on Kennedy road, where the video was obtained."