The family of a Kiwi mum fighting for her life in Bali have launched a desperate bid to raise funds to bring her home to New Zealand to give her the best chance to survive.

Abby Hartley, 41, was rushed into emergency surgery after falling ill on her first day of her "second honeymoon" with husband Richard earlier this month.

Despite the success of the operation Hartley went on to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome and to make matters worse, she caught a severe infection causing one of her lungs to collapse.

The family created a Givealittle page to help cover the enormous hospital bills that racked up after their insurance company refused to pay.

Richard said he couldn't go into why the insurance company wouldn't pay, but it was due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Nearly $85,000 had been raised so far for Hartley, who remains in an induced coma in Nusa Dua, Denpasar with her family by her bedside.

Abby Hartley, centre, mum to Sophi, left, and Toby, right, and wife to Richard Hartley, rear, has been in hospital in Bali since August 1. Photo / Supplied

Richard said his wife of 18 years has been hanging in there, but so far none of the antibiotics she had been given had worked.

"The problem with antibiotics is the more of them you use, the less effective they become. There is one more available, and I am trying to track this down."

They were incredibly grateful for all of the support they had received so far, which had covered the medical bills that were "racking up".

"The doctors, nurses and staff here have all been amazing, but it is just not at the same level as at home in Waikato. They don't have the level of facilities required.

"The longer we stay the sicker she is going to get, and the bills just keep increasing. We need to get her home."

They had originally hoped to be able to fly her home on a commercial flight, which would have cost up to $60,000, taking up about 10 seats to cover her stretcher, medical equipment, doctor and nurse.

Richard said her condition had since deteriorated and the only way possible now to get her home was via specialised emergency aircraft, which could cost up to $160,000.

"Commercial airliners are limited in what oxygen they can take and the altitude they can fly at," Richard said.

He would be able to raise $50,000 by remortgaging his house, but they needed to find another $110,000.

They were open to "any ideas and support", Richard said.

"If anyone has any ideas of how we could possibly raise a little to assist us with the costs, it would be a very big help.

"It is just incredible seeing the donations and messages come in from all over the place. We check every morning."

To make things even more difficult, Richard and his son's visas will soon run out, meaning they will incur fines each day they overstayed, or need to leave the country and re-enter. He has requested support from the Indonesian government, but has not received a response.

"We want to be able to spend every day by her bedside," Richard said.

Her doctor has told them having Hartley around friends and family could help her recovery, and many people had also been sending in voice and video recordings.

"Bringing her home and having family and friends around her is going to help.

"She can see people up close, and recognise slight eye movement. She can hear, and we put earphones in her ears as well, so she can hear recordings from those close to her."

The family were great fans of Liverpool Football Club, and Richard has messaged them to try get a voice message.

"We like to think it helps. We are getting some response, so please keep them coming.

"We understand it feels a bit strange talking into a phone but we believe it is helping Abby a lot."

The family was holding up "as much as we can", Richard said.

They have had accommodation donated to them and a Kiwi woman nearby often brought them home baking.

"We look forward to hearing ideas and voice recordings, everyone has been such a great help and we are so extremely grateful for all your love and support."