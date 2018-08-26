A Christchurch man has posted a video online that shows him speeding and overtaking other road users on double yellow lines on the Port Hills.

The seven-minute video was presented as the first test drive of his new Honda Hornet CB919 and shows him weaving over both sides of the road.

Within the first minute of the video the speedo reaches about 200km/h.

At one point the man crosses a double yellow line to pass two cars and a cyclist.

The man captioned the moment on the video as "30km/h f***sake".

"but i'll pass on double yellows and speed to get away from that situation lol [sic]", the next caption adds.

In the description under the video the man calls it a "nice saturday cruising round the bays" while avoiding "idiot roadusers".

The man went on to rate the motorbike as "super smooth and handles great" in the description.

Senior Sergeant Ashley Tabb said the incident had been reported to police and inquiries are ongoing.



"Excess speed is one of the major contributors to serious injury and fatalities on our roads," Tabb said.



"Police would like to remind drivers that our roads are not a race track.

"Every person in New Zealand uses our roads and they have the right to feel safe and be safe when they are travelling from place to place."



Tabb said police were committed, alongside their road safety partners, to reducing death and injury on New Zealand roads.