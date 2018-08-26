Police in Whanganui have cordoned off Tiki Street, around the corner from where Kevin Ratana was shot dead last week.

An officer on the scene says it is "probably" related to the shooting.

There are more than 10 police vehicles in attendance and four or five people are in handcuffs being spoken to by officers.

A number of those being detained are wearing the colours of the Black Power gang, known to have a strong presence in Castlecliff.

CIB detectives have also arrived at the scene.

The tangi for Ratana, a Mongrel Mob member, is being held today and an influx of gang members is expected in Whanganui.

Police have boosted their numbers in the city and brought in the Eagle helicopter to provide "support and assistance".

Ratana, 27, was shot dead in Puriri St, Castlecliff about 9.40am on Tuesday morning, amid reports of a gang clash in the suburb.

The offenders remain on the run, however it was believed those involved were known to each other and were known to police.