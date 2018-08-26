A man facing 12 charges, including that of unlawfully detaining three women and assaulting one of them using a hypodermic needle, has two weeks to plead to the charges.

Wayne Maney, 46, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today via audio visual link and did not enter pleas to 12 charges.

His new lawyer, Prue McGuire, said she had not yet received disclosure from police and given she had only recently been assigned as the lawyer, needed more time to take instructions.

Judge Phillip Cooper said given the case had been before the courts already for two months, he only agreed to remand the matters without plea for two weeks.

Maney faces three charges of unlawfully detaining three women on February 22, May 31 and June 7. He is also charged with injuring two of the women with intent to injure them on May 31 and June 7 and assaulting the third on February 22 using a hypodermic needle as a weapon.

He is further charged with stealing a BMW car belonging to one of the women on May 31 and intentionally damaging a mobile phone belonging to another woman on February 20.

There are also four drugs charges, including possessing methamphetamine on June 7, possessing two pipes used to smoke methamphetamine on June 7 and possessing cannabis resin on June 7. The fourth drugs-related charge is that between May 10 and June 8 he sold cannabis to unknown people.

Maney was remanded in custody until September 11, when pleas would need to be entered, Judge Cooper said.