A 24-year-old woman who faces charges relating to a toddler who later died has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 24, from Tirau, appeared before Judge Phillip Cooper via audio visual link and did not enter pleas to two charges relating to 18-month-old Comfort Thompson in Tirau.

The charges do not relate to the toddler's death.

She is charged with injuring the toddler with intent between March 1 and July 10 and failing to seek medical care for the toddler which was likely to cause suffering, namely extreme pain, on July 21 in Tirau.

The woman's lawyer, Harry Edward, said he had not yet received disclosure from the police and he was unable to enter pleas for his client until that had happened.

Edward asked Judge Cooper to suppress Thompson's name on an interim basis. However, Judge Cooper declined the application and remanded the woman in custody to reappear on September 10 via audio visual link.

Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson died in Waikato Hospital on July 24.