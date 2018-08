A person has died in a crash near Lake Matahina, southwest of Whakatane.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-car crash just after midnight.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said a ute had rolled on Galatea Rd, about 2km north of the Tahuna Rd intersection.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.