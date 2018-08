A worker has been critically hurt after a straddle truck tipped over on Auckland's waterfront early today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Ferguson Wharf about 3.45am.

The man was extracted from the truck and taken to Auckland Hospital. He is in a critical condition.

St John Ambulance said in a tweet it attended an incident on the waterfront at 3.46am.

27/08/18: Incident in Mechanics Bay. 1 patient to Auckland. https://t.co/ikrsoHPhh4 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) August 26, 2018

Police said WorkSafe was investigating.