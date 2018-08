Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Ports of Auckland.

St John Ambulance said in a tweet it attended an incident in Mechanics Bay at 3.46am.

27/08/18: Incident in Mechanics Bay. 1 patient to Auckland. https://t.co/ikrsoHPhh4 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) August 26, 2018

One person was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.