A young man who accidentally shot himself in the leg was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition this afternoon.

The man, in his 20s, was hunting near Mangatawhiri with friends when he injured himself in a remote bush area.

He sustained serious wounds to his leg and a tourniquet was tied around it.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and police Eagle helicopter helped with the rescue shortly after 2pm.

Advertisement

Emergency service personell assess the scene. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A spokesman for the rescue helicopter said intensive care paramedic Marcel Driessen and Dr Nick Longley were dropped down into a paddock nearby.

The hill's terrain was too steep for the helicopter to land and thick bush restricted their access, the spokesman said.

The wounded man was treated by medical staff and eventually winched up into the rescue helicopter and flown to Middlemore.