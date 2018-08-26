Several Papamoa residents are seeing red after the Papamoa Link Facebook group had its colour changed from blue to brown.

The group's admins reached out to its followers and offered the chance for a new group colour, brown among others like teal blue, orange, yellow and red.

A member of the group told the Herald the local community was "losing it" over the change to brown which received the most votes.

"It was crazy and kept me entertained on Saturday night," the member said.

Advertisement

"I think a few people started saying brown because some people were getting mad. I think a bunch of the young ones thought it was funny and kept voting brown."

The admin said people who voted for colours provided some "deep and meaningful statements" about what it should be.

Several members of the community are outraged by the decision, slamming the colour choice.

"Brown is such a dull colour. So many other bright and delightful colours to pik from [sic]," one said.

"Can't say that impresses me, it's quite dull," wrote another, with a responder telling them to: "Deal with it, Brown town is here to stay."