Three Corrections officers are on trial for assaulting an inmate at an Auckland prison, with one accused of turning away a camera recording the incident.

Desmond Faafoi, Wiremu Paikea, Viju Devassey were all working at Auckland Prison, Paremoremo, on May 20 last year when inmates attacked Corrections staff.

An officer was stabbed multiple times during the incident in Bravo block.

As a result of the attack, police charged three prisoners but also investigated the force used by the guards in retaliation.

Advertisement

Paremoremo Prison near Albany, Auckland. Photo / Doug Sherring

Faafoi was then charged with assault with intent to injure, Paikea charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard, and Devassey accused of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Devassey's charge was laid after he allegedly turned a CCTV camera away from the incident.

However, video footage of the incident and body camera footage will be shown to the court during the trial.

The trio first appeared in court last June and denied the allegations.

Prison officers Desmond Faafoi, Viju Devassy and Wiremu Paikea leaving court after an earlier appearance. Photo / Jason Oxenham

After the charges were laid against the three officers, Auckland Prison director Andy Langley said the trio were suspended.

"I reported it to police and made changes to the management of the wing where the incident took place," he said.

Langley said a Corrections inspectorate report was also ordered alongside a full operational review.

The trial, which began today before a jury and Justice Christine Gordon in the High Court at Auckland, is expected to last two to three weeks.