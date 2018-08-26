Police have tracked and arrested a person within minutes of a robbery at a Hastings bottle store.

One person was quickly apprehended after a robbery that police confirmed had taken place at the bottle store in the Angus Inn complex off Railway Rd, and adjacent to the Hastings racecourse about 6.25pm, but no further details were confirmed.

A person wearing a bandana or balaclava was understood to have been seen fleeing the bottle store, having entered armed with a knife.

Police at the Angus Liquor store in Hastings shortly after it was robbed.

Police rushed to the scene, which is a few hundred metres from the Hastings Police Station, and also converged on a house on the opposite side of the road at the corner of Karamu and Pattison roads.

They were seen leading one person from the building soon afterwards, about 15 minutes after the robbery.